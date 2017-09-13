During my 10-day trip across the pond, I also planned a two-day excursion to Paris, France. It’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that the countries in Europe in some cases are as large as some states in the U.S! So, you could be living in London and decide on a whim – I’m going to Paris for the weekend.

There is a Eurostar train that connects London and Paris and it’s only a two-hour journey. I have a friend who is with her husband and daughter in Germany and I met up with her in Paris. Admittedly, I did not want to try to navigate a city that I couldn’t freely speak due to the fact I know little to no French. My friend didn’t either, but we were able to figure things out together.

Parlez vous Anglais? Is a phrase you might want to get used to saying if you were to visit Paris. The locals are usually very nice to foreigners however they appreciate it if you at least attempt to speak a little bit of French. Here are some key phrases for you to know:

Bonjour : Hello!

Oui: Yes

Parlez vous Anglais?: Do you speak English?

Mercie: Thank You

If you were to just use these phrases, almost everyone you run into will probably be a little impressed that you bothered to learn any of the local language.

As for the stereotype that the French can be mean to Americans – that is simply not the case. The French people are very nice, helpful and welcoming. They live in a beautiful city with many different shops, bakeries and other historical buildings.

My favorite place to visit? You probably guessed it – the Eiffel Tower! We got our ticket to the Eiffel Tower included in a great 4-hour tour. The tour included a bus tour of downtown Paris, a river cruise down the Seine and a ticket to the Eiffel Tower. This was a great value as it included transportation aboard an air-conditioned bus which made it a very comfortable experience.

paris4 paris5 paris3 paris2 paris1

We chose to do the tour at night, from 7-11pm. This was great because it gave us the opportunity to see the Eiffel tower as the sun was setting and while it was lit up!

paris13 paris14 paris15 paris12 paris11 paris10 paris9 paris7 paris6 paris8

Notre Dame was another great stop on the trip as the stained-glass windows were some of the most beautiful pieces of art I have ever seen. You have the chance to give an offering to saints via small tea light candles along the sides of the interior of the building. Notre Dame is FREE to visit unless you would like to pay for a guided tour.

paris31 paris30 paris36 paris35 paris34 paris33 paris32

Another must-see place is the Louvre! Sound familiar? I hope so – it’s the home of the Mona Lisa. I went specifically to see the Mona Lisa; however, you could spend a month in that museum to see all its thousands of pieces of art and history that it holds. Now, they may have taken off the panels of the hundreds of locks attached to this bridge but that doesn’t stop people. A beautiful bridge with a wonderful view of the Seine.

paris28 paris27 paris26 paris25 paris24 paris23 paris22 paris21 paris20 paris19 paris18 paris17 paris16

Okay! Now I know what you’re thinking, what about food! Paris has the most delicious macaroons that I have ever tasted in the most unique of flavors. I was also fortunate enough to try some bread and Crème brûlée. Nothing can beat the Parisian food in my opinion.