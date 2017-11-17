Self-Defined: A New Column from A Post Writer

Hello, readers of the Post! I’m Savannah, and I will be bringing you weekly inspiration and news of women all over the world and right here in Milwaukee to brighten your day and give you hope for a future of strong and determined women. First, a little introduction and an explanation of what it means to be self-defined.

I am a huge advocate of girl power, and I wanted to start this column to shed a little light on all things feminism. I chose to write about being self-defined because we all need to be reminded that even though the world is telling us how we need to act and what we should think, we are empowered to be whoever we want to be.

So many girls are being continuously torn down, to a point that they are conditioned to believe that they truly are weak and unimportant, but this is not the case. Although feminism has come so far in our world, we are not done yet. We must finish what has been started, and continue to fight society’s norms and cultures.

Being self-defined means you know that you are powerful, you are brilliant, you are beautiful, and you can do whatever YOU want, no matter what they say. Their opinions do not define you.

Don’t forget to tune in every few weeks for the next self-defined article!