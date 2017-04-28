Tales from the Third Eye: Spirit Guides

Spiritual guides, spirit animals, totem animals, whatever you may call them – odds are you’ve seen them, dreamed of them, thought of them, and have had an experience with one.

Who are they and why is it essential we connect to them?

Spirit guides are vital to our lives and assigned to us to help jolt us through life. They are presented to us as animals, people, masculine or feminine energy, and more. They are incorporeal, but extremely significant and it is important we recognize our spirit guides so we can get through the phases of our lives. While some guides carry on with you throughout existence, others pop in and out depending on what you’re currently going through. It is important to note that you do not have a choice in your spirit guides.

Spirit guides will intervene when it is necessary. If you tune in, you can improve certain aspects of your life. Tuning into the energy being emitted by your spirit guide can include meditation, realizing signs alerted to you (such as synchronicities), and with a strong intuition, including following “that gut feeling.”

Sometimes the connection with your spirit guide isn’t quiet directly. If only you could pick up the phone and call! If you want to make that call however, listen to your intuition – not your ego. Those feelings and thoughts you get, such as taking a chance on asking someone out, is a direct sign from your spirit guide. The doubt you get that it won’t work out if you try – that is your ego speaking.

For most, however, our spirit guides are presented to us through animals. Mine have always been butterflies. I see butterflies everywhere

and I have always absolutely loved them. That isn’t the only reason the butterfly is my spirit guide. The butterfly seems to present itself in my life when I need it the most. These spirit guides each have their own meanings. The butterfly represents transformations, chance, and your soul self, an inner part of you gracefully changing, and most importantly: metamorphosis. Butterflies also mean you are going through a major transformation in your life or are about to. For me, my life seems to change a lot and so do I. My life is always manifesting and so is my soul – for the better, of course.

Change is essential. I would be terrified if someone wasn’t changing. Our lives are very similar to the butterfly – we continuously go through metamorphosis and transform as we age. Your spirit guide can change based on the changes in your life.

Your spirit guide can also represent what you need to deal with in your life. Again, it is what your intuition is telling you. Never second guess the thoughts that flow to you. If you see a butterfly and think “I think this is a sign I need to take that new job offer” – then yes, you most likely do because that new job might help you manifest. You might afterwards think, “No, that’s just silly”, but it isn’t. That is again, your ego talking and you just have to brush him off your shoulder!

Another important note to stress is that your spirit guide could be something you fear! What are you really scared of? I am actually very anxious when it comes to changes in my life, which is another reason the butterfly calls out to me. Your fear of certain animals could be a sign of an unhealed part of you and this animal is calling out to you so it can heal you! This natural fear is a part of you that you need to listen to. If you are absolutely scared of bees (and not because you’re allergic), this could mean you are fearful of enjoying the sweetness of your hard work. You’re too humble perhaps.

Below I have listed the most common spirit guides (animals) and what they mean. If yours isn’t listed below, I advise you to conduct further research!

Cats Many people are tuned into cats Mysterious Clever and wise Independence Desire to be by yourself

Dogs Loyalty Playfulness Affection and love Understanding Guide you through a hard time

Bats Rebirth Long life Inner depth An enriched life A sign you’re ready to go deep within yourself

Owls Mysterious Wild Connected to the higher knowing Desire to stay up late Vivid dreamer

Zebras Uniqueness Balance Clarity into the future Planning and manifesting

Wolfs Loyalty Success – good at getting what you want Will power

Snakes Primal human energy – similar to our spines Rebirth – shedding of the old Times are about to change Returning to your primal human instincts

Turtles Holy ground of patience Sign you should take more care of yourself (get a “shell”!) Keeping yourself safe and loved

Monkeys Connected to your health

Rabbits & Bunnies Artistic Joyful Courageous Sign you might want to be more powerful

Bears Higher knowing Strength and powerful Healing and protective

Cows Easy going and content Grounded into the “now” Rooted to the Earth

Elephants Pride and power Strong intuition Powerful Very wise Part of you might be wanting to learn more and get deeper into your awakening

Crows Higher self Change in creativity Not a bad thing – but might be time for a change

Dolphins Kindness and happiness Playful Bubbly, happy people

Lions Courage Strength Might be a sign you need more confidence or your ego is too strong

Foxes Wise and clever Wild Unpredictable Might be a sign you want to explore more

Horses Freedom Grace Power and speed Wild and free spirits Spontaneous

Giraffes Obtain the unobtainable Always reaching for more Beauty Intelligence

Tigers Overcoming fears Reclaiming your place of power Bold Fierce Manage strong emotions more effectively

Fish (of all kinds!) Abundance Willing to have an open mind Sly and mysterious Changing of ideas



So, how do you know if you’re not just imagining your spirit animal? Question if the results of your spirit guide make sense to your personality, your life, the changes you’re going through, your fears, and so much more. If you want to get more in tune with your spirit guides, try meditation – specifically this guided meditation video which led me to a tiger in a cave then to a babysitter I had in elementary school who used to be a grandmother figure in my life. What I see during mediation always corresponds with the “now” of my life.

You can meet your spirit guides halfway and allow them to enter your dreams. Your dreams often call out to the part of you that needs to wake up. Mastering lucid dreaming is another great way to seek your spirit guides. Lastly, you can ask your spirit guides for signs and then wait for them. However, if you’re having doubts about your spirit guide, you can always seek a physic who can give you a reading.

Learning about your spirit guides and acknowledging the signs that they nudge us with, will help you grow spiritually for the better. Through this, we are able to heal ourselves and improve certain areas of our lives.