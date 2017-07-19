The College Virgin: Entry 1

Do you remember what it’s like to be a virgin? Pure, innocent, maybe even a little prudish. That’s what a virgin is, right? Someone who hasn’t done the deed, someone who doesn’t “put out”, someone who has zero sexual desires. That’s what we are told to think at least. That’s how a virgin is made out to be from society and we see it in all the books, movies, and even our friends.

Virgins only exist in high school, though. This is when everyone is experimenting and totally “in love”. This is where making out by the lockers leads to an awkward 5 minutes in the backseat of someone’s car. We stereotype who are virgins; nerdy boys and religious girls. Once the best worst 4 years of your life is over, virgins no longer exist.

You’ve entered college now. You’re 18 and officially an adult. This means that you’ve definitely had sex because everyone else has. No one is a virgin in college.

Wrong.

There’s plenty of virgins in college, and they’re not who you think they are. Virgins come at all ages, all sizes, all forms of beauty and walks of life. I know this, because I am one.

You read that right, but I’ll go ahead and say it again for those in the back. I am a college virgin.

I’ve had my fair share of relationships, ranging from the fully committed to the “we’re talking” stage. I’ve even be with a guy for over a year (and we never had sex, shocking I know). I like to think I’m outgoing, fun, and decently looking. I’ve kissed plenty of boys. I’m not religious, and I’m not waiting for marriage.

Does that answer all of your questions? It should. Those are the usual answers I give to everyone’s follow up reaction when they find out I’ve never had sex. I have heard all the questions and all the comments on the subject… Can’t surprise me anymore.

For some strange reason, people feel the need to say something along the lines of “congratulations, good for you!” While I know you mean well, it’s actually a little insulting. Is it really so hard to believe that someone over the age of 20 is still a virgin?

Well nice to meet you, I’m your not-so-typical college virgin. Welcome to my joke of a love life and all the interesting adventures I manage to get myself into. Some of them you may think to yourself, “there’s NO way this happened!” or “that’s so crazy!” but I promise you they are all true, sadly. It’s pretty funny actually. Who would’ve thought a college virgin would have a crazier dating life than more than half of you sexually active people? Not me.

So, let’s start from the beginning.

My next post? The first guy I started to see during my college virgin years.