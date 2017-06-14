Lollapalooza 2017 is soon to be upon us. From Lorde to Blink 192- staying alert, hydrated, and safe, is essential to getting the most out of your festival weekend, because let’s be honest, no one wants to be that person getting taken out of the crowd to spend their time (and money) at the medical tent. Here’s some tips and tricks to keep you energetic from Thursday to Sunday from the Lollapalooza Survival Guide.

1. Hydrate– Keeping hydrated is one of the most essential ways to guarantee an enjoyable and healthy weekend. Make sure to pack a camel back style water backpack (that’s empty to avoid an unnecessary search by security), and head to the many free filling stations around Grant Park.

2. Keep Drinking to a Minimum– On the topic of fluids, alcohol can easily become one of the easiest ways to ruin your festival weekend. Not to say that you can’t have a good time, but moderation is key. Not only does alcohol dehydrate your body, but a single beer at the festival can be upwards of ten dollars.

3. Get There Early– Lollapalooza is arguably one of the best and most popular festivals in the country, meaning that music lovers from across the country will be crowding the gates waiting to see their favorite artist. A key to avoid roasting in the blazing hot afternoon sun whilst waiting to go through security is to get there early. And by early that means before 1 p.m. Not only can you avoid long entry lines, but you have the chance to see artists that you’ve never heard of before- one of the best parts of festivals is discovering new music.

4. Do Your Homework– Though you may be caught up in pre-festival excitement, planning out your schedule and researching the lineup is key to avoiding those frustrating moments when members of your group want to see different acts at the same time. Download the lollapalooza app to create your own personal schedule with reminder notifications to make sure you make it to your most anticipated set.

5. Plan a Meeting Spot– Though planning aids in preventing missing your favorite artists, it is inevitable that there’s going to be some conflicts. As Lollapalooza draws in over 400,000 people to Grant Park each year, cell service is little to none, and banking on spotting your friend in the

crowd is definitely not an option. Plan a spot unique to your friend group to make sure no one gets left behind.

6. Portable Chargers– Despite the need to upload Snapchats and Instagrams of your favorite artist, cell battery must be budgeted. Though Lollapalooza touts their charging stations, they’re almost impossible to take advantage of. Investing in a high quality portable charger is a must for communicating with your friend group. Many portable chargers available on Amazon are able to charge your phone over 5 times, enough to upload that photo of you on your friend’s shoulders during Lorde’s set.

7. Take Advantage of Public Transportation– Driving directly to the festival is enough to break the bank, as parking near Grant Park can be upwards of 60 dollars a day. Using Illinois’ public train system, or Lyft/Uber (which offer Lollapalooza promotional free rides) are easy and stress-free ways to get to the festival for cheap.

8. Prepare for the Weather/Security– Packing a pocket size rain poncho is essential for avoiding moments of panic when dark clouds roll in, even when you don’t expect it. Last year, rain ponchos sold out in under 10 minutes as festival goers scrambled to prepare for the unexpected heavy downpours. It’s also important to emphasize reading over prohibited items to avoid the hundreds of people that have their spray sunscreen, water bottles, and umbrellas thrown away.

9. Don’t Be ‘That Guy’– We all know him. The guy (or girl) who blocks your view with a huge hat, knocks into you while drunk, pushes through the crowd in search for a coveted barricade spot, ect. Festivals are a great way to make new friends from all over the country, and being respectful and kind is the easiest way to do so.

10. Have Fun– See a band you’ve never heard of. Try new foods at Chowtown, Lollapalooza’s strip of local eateries. Let your social media wait; Instagram and Snapchat will still be there after you revel in the moment of seeing your favorite artist live. Many of the best moments at festivals are unexpected, which is a big part of what makes them such a blast.

Source: Lollapalooza.com