September has finally fallen upon us. Unfortunately, it isn’t sweater weather just yet. For some people, it’s finally time to crack a Starbuck’s pumpkin spice latte with the boys. I got curious of more options that might be interesting to check out.

As an autumn enthusiast, I took it upon myself to find the best fall drinks for the best season of the year. All locations mentioned are fairly close to UWM campus. Simply for the convenience of students like myself. To start our list, I went to The Roast.

Only a seven-minute walk from the student union on campus! This is the ‘Maple Nut Latte’. It’s made with real Wisconsin maple with a touch of hazelnut. For taste, it made me feel cozy and refreshed since I chose to have it iced. No strong coffee aftertaste here. This fall drink was only $4.75 with tax. I got a punch card after being informed its ‘double-punch Wednesday’. After your thirteenth drink, Roast gives you a free one! For anyone who dislikes maple or nuts, I suggest going for the ‘Crackhead’ which is a caramel and white chocolate mocha.

Next up, Stone Creek Coffee.

What you see here is Pumpkin Spice Latte (left) and Smores Mocha (right). I couldn’t decide on which, so my best friend Jimmy helped me out with this one. I was delighted to find out that Stone Creek makes its syrups in house which explains its unique taste. I added some cinnamon to my pumpkin latte, which was a game changer and I highly recommend. As for the Smores Mocha, I wasn’t too fond of only because it was very strong in coffee taste. Both ranged as $3.25 and $3.75. You can get this iced too! This Stone Creek is located on Oakland Ave right across the Metro Market.

I’m excited about this next one, Rochambo.

It was actually very difficult to pick a drink from this café. A few recommendations would have to be Mystic and Compassion. Mystic is a dark chocolate sea salt mocha and Compassion is a French lavender blossom latte. I couldn’t help myself and got a Pumpkin Spice Latte. This time iced! Rochambo uses an organic pumpkin puree syrup which was also drizzled on top. Only $5.25 for this large cup! I have to mention that I’ve never felt calmer than being at this coffee shop. Lots of organic, vegan and overall healthy choices. It’s located on Brady Street which is a quick trip on the Gr:een bus line.

And finally, Bel Air Cantina

I have an unhealthy obsession with Horchata. It’s delicious, cozy, replenishing and best served cold. If you haven’t been to Bel Air I would hope you’ll give it a try at least once. They have specials every day and this drink… Get ready for it… only $2.50! It is worth every penny. You can’t order it to-go unfortunately. If you go on a slow weekday, you can get something small or order two Horchata’s (if you enjoy it as much as I do) and bring a nice book to pass the time.