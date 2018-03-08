In preparation for Boston Manor’s concert on March 9, 2018, vocalist Henry Cox answered a few questions about their new album and touring internationally.

What are two things you enjoy about recording a new record, and what is your least favorite aspect of it?

As a general rule, I usually don’t look forward to recording. In the past, I’ve found it a really stressful experience. We usually go in with the record totally written, so it often feels like we’re just getting it down. This time I went in thinking it was done, but so much else happened to the music once we got in the studio. It turned out to be the funnest experience. Mike Sapone & Brett Romnes who worked on the record were awesome and really brought some creative ideas to the table.

What inspires your songwriting?

I guess things that frustrate me, I think songs are a great way to be visceral about things that are bothering you when you might otherwise find it hard to verbalize.

You recently posted a photo from the studio, saying the record is “almost done.”

Do you have a release date in mind? How did the writing process differ for this record as compared to “Be Nothing?”

We do have a date but I don’t think I can say yet. Not long to wait though. We still write together as we always have, but we started a lot of these songs with vocals or a chorus this time & built from there, whereas I would usually put vocals down a bit later in the process. I think we’re probably gonna do it this way from now.

What is one underlying message you hope that fans learn from Boston Manor’s music?

I guess we just try to push the idea of individualism, I just want people to think for themselves and stop caring about such trivial things.

What are you looking forward to most on this U.S. tour?

I’m just really excited to be back on stage in the US, we love touring here & it’s a great tour to be on. I’m looking forward to being back in some of my favorite cities & see some friends. Got a good feeling about this one.

How do crowds in the U.S. differ from crowds in the U.K.?

I mean there’s not much difference, we love playing both; the only thing I would say about US crowds is that they’re definitely more willing to travel which is refreshing. I complain about it a lot but UK kids usually won’t travel to a show if it’s outside their hometown or city. Step it up U.K.!

What is your favorite song to play live?

I enjoy playing “Drowned In Gold” because it’s new, we’ve only played it on one tour so far but it’s an exciting song to play live. I also love playing “Laika;” just cause it’s a crowd favorite & always a really great way to end our set.

Boston Manor will be supporting Knuckle Puck on March 9, 2018. Tickets and additional information are available on The Rave’s website.