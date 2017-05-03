Everyone knows someone or is someone, who cannot survive without a cup (or two or three cups) of coffee. They’re the ones who have headaches if their caffeine fix isn’t filled or aren’t see around campus without a to-go cup in their hand.

These are the caffeine addicts of the world. They are high-functioning (except in the morning) people who are always wired and ready to take on their schedules.

Here’s how caffeine addicts can cope with their addictions on a regular basis.

Join Coffee Shop Rewards Program

So many coffee shops cater to caffeine addicts. They know we can’t help but come back to get a warm cup of love and energy, and that’s why there are reward programs.

If you’re a Starbucks fan, there’s a whole app to make your life easier! Sign up, add money to your Starbucks Card and work your way up to being a gold member to receive free drinks and special deals.

For a few local coffee shops near campus, there are multiple reward programs. Roast on Maryland has a punch card and special double-punch days. Rochambo on Brady Street also has a rewards punch card to get yourself a free drink after a while.

Colectivo now has a rewards program for those who find themselves coming in and out of the doors with a brightly colored cup in your hand. Information about the new program can be found out about at Colectivos around Milwaukee and on their website.

Brew Your Own Coffee at Home

Sometimes buying coffee from a coffee shop can get expensive, so to save money but not give up your addiction, try brewing coffee at home. There are Keurigs, cheap coffee pots, French presses and more. Finding ways to brew coffee at home can save people a lot of money.

Some coffee lovers even grind their own beans at home. This makes it easier and cheaper for coffee lovers to get a hot cup of life in the morning.

If you have a Keurig, a cheap way to have your cup of coffee is to buy coffee grounds and a reusable k-cup. Not only does this save money, but it also helps reduce the waste that the k-cups produce.

Learn how to Control Your Caffeine Intake

Having a caffeine addiction can be a blessing and a curse. If you’re looking at reducing your caffeine intake, there are ways to overcome the addiction. First, start reducing your intake, but do it slowly. It can be hard to stop cold turkey, especially when you have headaches without your coffee.

Another important part is to stay hydrated. It’s good to drink a lot of water during this time if you are cutting back on caffeine.

Some recommend using peppermint to cure caffeine withdrawal headaches.

Embrace Your Caffeine Addiction

Those who are in love with coffee and caffeine know that they are part of a community who loves smelling like coffee after spending hours at a coffee shop and being jittery when they’ve had too much coffee. If you have a caffeine addiction, it’s a good thing to accept it and just deal with it. Try to limit your coffee, but even if you can’t, be proud.

Show your caffeine-loving pride with coffee shop stickers, tee-shirts, and more coffee gear. Hey if you can’t beat them, join them.