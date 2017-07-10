DNCE rocked out with the Miller Lite Stage crowd on Saturday, July 8, as they performed some of their music and covered a few famous songs for an excited Summerfest crowd.

Joe Jonas, the front man of the band, Cole Whittle, JinJoo and Jack Lawless all formed DNCE in 2015, releasing their hit “Cake by the Ocean.” The group took Milwaukee as they stormed the stage in Storm Tropper helmets and proceeded to have a lightsaber battle before beginning their set. Throughout the show, the band cranked out a few covers including TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Midway through the show, the audio and sound went out for the band. Whittle and Jonas ran through the crowd, high-fiving fans as they waited for the sound to come back on.

Many fans began chanting “Jonas,” as it hints back to Joe’s days when he’d rock out with both of his brothers in the Jonas Bothers. The hit band that also starred in “Camp Rock,” and their own show on Disney Channel, is still in the hearts of DNCE fans.

To close out the show, “Cake by the Ocean,” was blasted, with everyone in the audience singing along to the catchy, popular song.

The band played Summerfest last year but were headlining it for 2017. The band Juice opened for DNCE.

