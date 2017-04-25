The Final Summerfest Headliner Has Been Announced

Early Tuesday morning, Summerfest released the final Summerfest headliner announcement for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater for their much anticipated 50th-anniversary fest, adding Paul Simon to the already impressive lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink!, Luke Bryan, and more. Paul Simon is set to preform June 30 special guest Brandi Carlile.

Due to Paul Simon playing the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Summerfest attendees will need to purchase separate tickets to this event. Tickets for Paul Simon with special guest Brandi Carlile go on sale Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:00 am CDT.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000.