Dream pop outfit, Hoops, is performing this Friday at the Cactus Club (2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207), providing a great start to the summer concert season. The band, based out of Bloomington, Indiana, trades off frontman duties between three of its members, Drew Auscherman, Kevin Krauter, and Keagan Beresford.

The band’s combination of smooth, groovy guitar work, kinetic drum patterns, and lo-fi feel create a perfect summer vibe to go with the weather that’s finally hit the Milwaukee area.

Parts, based out of Grand Rapids, MI, and Chicago, DIY group Deeper will be opening.

The show starts at 9 PM and will be 21+. The Facebook event can be found here and the venue page here. Listen to “Rules” off of Hoops newest album, “Routines”, here.