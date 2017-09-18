Paramore does not have any other concert dates planned for the Chicago area in the coming months so the crowd that made an appearance today at Riot Fest was massive! Dancing to classics like Misery Business and Ignorance the crowd was falling into a deeper love with Paramore. Here are some exclusive photos from Sunday nights show that helped close out Riot Fest!

