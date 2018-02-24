PVRIS to Captivate The Rave – Concert Preview

On Feb. 27, 2018, PVRIS will take to The Rave’s stage in support of their sophomore release, “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell.” The trio will be supported by indie-pop artists Flint Eastwood and Cherry Pools.

PVRIS is a dynamic trio who defy genre boundaries, producing anthems that fuse elements from rock,

indie pop, and alternative genres. Powerful vocals fuse with beat-heavy instrumentals on their debut album, “White Noise.” After becoming the first female-fronted band to sign to Rise Records, PVRIS has shown growth and maturity with their music while still staying true to their roots. “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell” features a darker tone, and tasteful electronic and synth elements that flow into the huge choruses.

The band previously released two EPs, “Acoustic” and “Paris.” They were later featured on “Punk Goes Pop 6” with a cover of Sia’s 2014 hit “Chandelier.”

PVRIS hails from Lowell, Massachusetts and members include Lynn Gunn (lead vocals, rhythm guitar, keyboards), Alex Babinski (lead guitar, keyboards), and Brian MacDonald (bass guitar, keyboards.) Since its formation in 2012, the band has toured with Muse, 30 Seconds to Mars, Fall Out Boy, LIGHTS, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Though they are still a younger band, PVRIS is quickly gaining attention in the scene. The trio took home the Alternative Press Music Award for Breakthrough Band in 2015 and received Rock Sound’s Artist of the Year award in 2017. They are no strangers to Milwaukee, as they made an appearance at Summerfest last year, and have traveled across the country on Warped Tour. This will be the band’s second North American tour supporting “All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell;” and the Milwaukee date marks their first headlining set at The Rave.

Tickets are available at The Rave’s box office and on their website.