Night one of Summerfest may have been plagued with storms and constant rain, but the American Family Insurance Amphitheater (or the Marcus Amphitheater for those who can’t get used to the name change) was packed with the young and old for The Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band, which has been cranking out hits since the 1980’s, played Milwaukee last night to kick off the first night of the 50th Anniversary of Summerfest. The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Milwaukee show was sought after by fans, with those in the lawns seats bearing with the rain to rock out to songs such as “Scar Tissue” and “Dark Necessities.”

The band consists of members Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, and Flea. The band took Milwaukee by storm, well, in a literal storm. Fans waited in long lines in the rain to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Milwaukee show. The band hasn’t toured in Milwaukee in a few years, so fans were excited to see the band come back to Milwaukee and to kick off the city’s favorite music festival off with a great show.

