Rostam, Former Member of Vampire Weekend, to Perform At Turner Hall 

Rostam Batmanglij, known by his artist name ‘Rostam,’ is set to play an electric set of his debut album, ‘Half-Light’ at Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom on February 12.

Known for his work in producing 3 of indie-pop band Vampire Weekend’s albums, Rostam has broken onto the scene with a unique sound that’s finally his own, featured in the self-produced 15- track album entitled ‘Half-Light.’

Rostam’s impressive resume doesn’t stop there, producing work with Haim, Charli XCX, Solange Knowles, Frank Ocean, and more. Graduating from Colombia University with a music major, Rostam’s technical training in the classroom is effortlessly illustrated through the uniqueness of his musical style.

Helping curative Vampire Weekend’s signature cheerful and bright sound, adorned with melodic piano and plucky strings, Rostam’s debut album Half-Light makes use of similar skills and approaches featured in the American rock band’s most successful works, while integrating parts of his own self such as the Iranian influence heard on the 5th track of the album, “Wood.”

Most recently, Rostam has released the music video for ‘Half-Light’s’ lead single, “Bike Dream,” an electric same-sex love song. With each track on the album, comes a different sound. Rostam’s style is all over the place, in the best way possible. From the dreamy vocals featured on “Warning Intruders” to the high-art classical sound of “Gwan’s” winding strings, Rostam’s debut album leaves no musical stone unturned.

Though Rostam’s extensive resume in the music world is nothing short of extraordinary, his debut album is enough to impress on its own. His bright- sounding style encapsulates just enough of the same awe that indie-music lovers find in Vampire Weekend, while still displaying the unique features that has made Rostam a break-out solo artist.

Moved from The Back Room at Colectivo due to high demand, Rostam’s show is set to bring a packed crowd of indie-music lovers. “If you’ve never seen me perform, it’s always with strings- usually a string quartet-, live percussion, and video production,” Rostam said. Rostam will be supported by Philadelphia-based band, ‘Joy Again.’ Tickets for the show are $15 with doors set to open at 7 p.m.

To catch the live performance of Rostam’s debut album at Turner Hall Ballroom on February 12 presented by 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, head to http://pabsttheater.org/event/rostam2018/ for tickets to the show.

Photo Credit: Alex John Beck