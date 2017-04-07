Summerfest headliners announced; good news for rap fans

To the anticipation of many eager fans awaiting more Summerfest headliners and the lineup announcements, officials announced that Future, Big Sean, and Migos will add to the already impressive lineup of Summerfest headliners such as The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink! to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The three popular rap artists will headline the Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8, sponsored by V100.7 Jams. Due to these acts being headliners, Summerfest attendees must purchase tickets specific to the amphitheater, which also include general admission to the rest of the festival.

With today’s release of headliners, only two slots remain for headlines of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with the general admission lineup expected to be released within the coming weeks.

Presale is scheduled to run Wednesday, April 19 from 12 p.m-10 p.m or until tickets are gone. Regular tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 12:00 P.M.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person or by phone at 1-414-273-2600, or online at ticketmaster.com.