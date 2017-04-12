Summerfest Impresses with Full Lineup Release

To the frustration of fans awaiting the Summerfest lineup for the past few months, the lineup was worth the wait. With the help of Jimmy Kimmel, Summerfest released the full list of artists late Tuesday night. Embodying other large music festivals across the country such as Lollapalooza and Coachella, Summerfest released a lineup in true festival style, with genres appealing to every music fan.

After receiving some negative reaction from the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Headliners, the GA lineup seems to have redeemed itself with highlights such as Flume, DNCE, The Shins, Third Eye Blind, Hippo Campus, Steve Aoki, Walk the Moon, Bleachers, Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness, Ziggy Marley, Trombone Shorty, and more.

General Admission artists will join previously announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink!, Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, and more.

Summerfest is set to run June 28-July 2 and July 4-9. Festival Attendees can purchase tickets to see the impressive lineup at the box office or at www.summerfest.com. General Admission tickets are priced at $20, with 3 passes at $48, and 11 day Power Passes for $90.