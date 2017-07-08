Trapper Schoepp is back playing Summerfest for the 5th time, but even with his impressive Summerfest performance record, he isn’t just a Summerfest staple, he’s also a UW-Milwaukee alum.

The rock and roll musician is also a 2013 alum graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a certificate in rock and roll. He has been playing his music for over a decade and just released his six-song album on June 2, “Bay Beach Amusement Park,” which all of the songs that reflect on the Green Bay amusement park.

When asked about how he started playing Summerfest, Trapper Schoepp said, “I moved to the right city at the right time.”

Trapper Schoepp’s music is described as “roots rock and tall tales,” by the musician himself. Some of Trapper Schoepp’s music includes songs “Tracks” and “Ogallala.”

In an interview with Trapper Schoepp, the musician said this show will be different from others because the “amp will be up to 11.”

Summerfest is the highlight of the Milwaukee summer. People from all around the world flock to the lakefront to hear the music and take part in the biggest music festival for all 11 days.

Summerfest, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, has had a star-studded lineup this year with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Steve Aoki, Tom Petty and many others. Trapper Schoepp is going to be rocking out on stage on July 8 at 8 p.m. at the Uline Warehouse Stage.

Trapper Schoepp will also be playing Appleton’s Mile of Music Festival in early August as well.

So come on out and check out this UWM alum open for Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness! Also, you can check out Trapper Schoepp’s music on Spotify, YouTube and on the official website. Learn even more about Trapper Schoepp here on Summerfest’s official site.

Photo Credit: Ty Helbach