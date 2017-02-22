Young the Giant Impresses at the Rave

Indie rock band, Young the Giant, with support from duo Lewis Del Mar, played to an energetic sold out crowd at the Rave in Milwaukee on February 17, 2017. Comprised lead singer Sameer Gadhia, guitarist Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata on guitar/vocals, Payam Doostzadeh on bass, and Francois Comtois on drums and vocals, the group has embarked on a North American tour promoting new album, Home of the Strange.

The modern-rock quintet returned to The Rave with high expectations from the audience after 2 previous performances at The Rave, as well as an impressive crowd at Summerfest last year. Their return was obvious, as the group looked both comfortable but eager to return to the Wisconsin stage. Following the successful release of their latest album, Home of the Strange, the American rock band provided a new setlist for Midwest fans, with new rock hits such as “Amerika”, “Silvertonge” and “Something To Believe In.”

“Experimental pop” group Lewis Del Mar began the evening with an energetic start. Following their skyrocketing success, the crowd was filled with many fans screaming each lyric back to lead singer Danny Miller, something hard to come by from many opening acts. With a slightly more grungy sound than headliners Young the Giant, Lewis Del Mar effortlessly revved fans up for the night ahead with loud guitar solos, heavy percussion and bass.

By the time Lewis Del Mar finished their powerful set, the crowd was left sweaty and eager for headliners Young the Giant. With a mostly young crowd, members of the audience were packed from wall-to-wall. As Young the Giant effortlessly sold out the room, it may have been more logical for the show to be held in The Eagles Ballroom, rather than the more intimate (and hot), Rave/Eagles Club.

The heat didn’t affect the crowd’s energy, though. As Young the Giant’s vocalist Sameer Gadhia confidently entered the spotlight, fans screamed in both anticipation and excitement. The set began with “Jungle Youth”, a track boasting a much more heavy rock sound than fans were previously used to. With an abundance of strobes and colorful lighting, the quintet smoothly caught the audience’s attention, while giving an energetic taste of their brand new setlist.

With the stage adorned with flags inspired by the “Home of the Strange” album art, the mood was set for an entertaining night of brand new hits from the group. With many fans eager to hear past hits such as “Mind Over Matter” and “Apartment”, Young the Giant strategically embedded older acoustic ballads into their new rock round, keeping fans engaged for the entirety of the set. The group further kept fans on their toes by playing crowd-favorite, “Cough Syrup” in the middle of the night, igniting a loud response from the crowd that easily competed with Gadhia’s vocals.

Young the Giant continued their set with tracks such as “Art Exhibit” and “Elsewhere”, having fans dancing and singing all night long. Gadhia kept interaction with the crowd short, but sweet. His lack of direct dialogue and no-frills attitude with the audience didn’t ignite a lack of attention though, as fans swayed their arms and put their cellphone lights up to each track of the setlist.

The quintet concluded the main portion of their energetic setlist with “Home of the Strange”, leaving fans wanting more. The group expectedly returned to the stage after minutes of chanting and screaming from the fans, with Gadhia adorned in his signature gold sequined jacket. The group perfectly ended their dynamic setlist from the night with “Amerika”, “Silvertongue”, and smash-hit “My Body.” After an explosive response from the crowd, Young the Giant left the stage with fans feeling extremely satisfied, after their impressive 18 song setlist.

With both their signature acoustic ballads, along with their newfound energetic rock sound, Young the Giant provided fans with a taste of all their musical eras. With Gadhia’s intense vocal range, combined with skillful instrumentation and their signature dramatic lyrics, the group provided a night of true music and entertainment for fans at The Rave.

The setlist for the night is as followed:

Jungle Youth

Something To Believe In

I Got

Eros

Titus Was Born

Cough Syrup

Firelight

Repeat

Mr. Know-It-All

Mind Over Matter

Elsewhere

Art Exhibit

Nothing’s Over

Home of the Strange

ENCORE:

Amerika

Silvertongue

My Body