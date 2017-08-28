What is now a building vacated by Brady Street’s Comedy Cafe, will become a bar of any Millennial’s dreams with craft beer and 80s and 90s style arcade games.

Up-Down, an increasingly successful arcade bar chain, is expected to replace the old Comedy Café location with hopes to open in February of 2018. Joshua Ivey and Sam Summers, some of the masterminds behind the growing trend of 90’s arcade bar revivals, opened the first Up-Down location in Des Moines Iowa and have since grown to other locations in Minneapolis and Kansas City.

According to their website, Up-Down MKE features “more than 40 arcade games from the 80s and 90s, pinball machines, three classic skeeball alleys, Nintendo and Sega console gaming, and life-size jenga and connect four.” To contribute to their appeal towards their millennial-targeted audience, all games cost just 25 cents.

As reported by the BizTimes, co-owner Joshua Ivy chose the area from Brady Street’s increasingly popular night life among young adults, quoting, “Ideally, we want 25- to 40-year-olds who are out doing things, this area of Milwaukee seems like it definitely has that. I hope the deal goes through because I think this could be super if it is approved.”

For more information on the 90’s arcade bar, head to http://www.updowndsm.com