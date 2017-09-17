Armed robbery under investigation near campus

The UW-Milwaukee Police Department was informed on Sunday night that two UW-Milwaukee students were involved in an armed robbery near the 2900 block of Cramer Street, according to an email sent out from the UWM Safety Alert.

Three unknown suspects approached the students at the 2900 block of N. Cramer St. at about 9:45 p.m. One of the suspects brought out a black handgun and demanded property, according to the email.

Once the suspects were given what they demanded, they fled on foot, going northbound on Cramer.

The three suspects were described as in their 20’s, male, black and wearing black hooded jackets with the hoods over their heads.

If anyone knows any information about these subjects, call the Milwaukee Police Department tip line at 414-935-7360.