Celebrate Black History Month at UWM

Black History Month at UW-Milwaukee is all about celebration. Join UWM this month in the celebration of a rich, cultural history with a month full of events.

Some of UWM’s leading student organizations are hosting the events on campus, including Sociocultural Programming, Campus Activities Board, Department of Africology, Black Pre-Med Society, and many more.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, you can see “Marshall,” the groundbreaking story of the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, in the Union Cinema. And all you need is your student ID for a trip to the premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther” on Feb. 15. Also, check out a presentation of constellations across the African continent in the UWM Planetarium. The list goes on.

