Pewaukee High School has a new dress code when it comes to the dresses the students are allowed to wear when going to its school dances. With Homecoming season coming around for many high schools in the area, the options for students wearing dresses to their Homecoming dances are making keeping with that new dress code nearly impossible.

This new dress code for Pewaukee High School makes anyone wearing a dress to a school dance responsible for getting a photo of the dress to the school before even getting a ticket to the dance.

Pewaukee High School, after much controversy was spoken about the new dress code, some thought to amending the rule was done by the school’s administration. This amendment to the new dress code allowed the parents to see the dress their student has chosen and email the school administration, telling them that it is alright for the school dance.

This dress code, which many students and parents alike say, makes them feel like the school doesn’t trust the students to make the right decision. Many students and parents say that this new dress code requirement is over the top.

But, it is the reaction and thinking of the school administration as more students are getting kicked out of the school dances because they show too much skin.

Pewaukee High School Superintendent Mike Cady told the Milwaukee Sentinel, “This extension was put in place to help the students not be thrown out of the school dances because they were breaking school dress code.”

The school says that they are making sure both boys and girls are keeping to the dress code, but for the girls at the high school they say this dress code is specifically targeting them. For the boys at the school the only fault with the dress code is when they sag their pants and show underwear or their behind, as the school puts it.

For the boys to be not in accordance with the dress code, they would have to be purposefully be breaking it. For the girls showing some shoulder or wearing something that goes against the dress code, happens purely by accident for most.

Many argue whether this new dress code is really to make the dances more fun for everyone or if it is truly sexist, going after the trends set for girls in this society. For whatever the policy is, many say that the reasons for doing it isn’t truly making going to school any easier for the students.