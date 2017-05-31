“Jazz in the Park” to Swing into Opening Night

Milwaukee’s favored free, outdoor summer music series “Jazz in the Park” kicks off tomorrow, June 1 2017 at the Cathedral Square Stage with Extra Crispy Brass Band. The summer’s lineup includes jazz, funk, R & B, reggae, blues, and more. Concerts take place every Thursday evening in the summer, 5pm-9pm from June 1 until August 31 in Cathedral Square Park located at 825 N Jefferson St.

In the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Jazz in the Park is a nonprofit organization in which the proceeds go towards the high cost of production. Carry in’s of your own food and drinks are prohibited, but there are plenty of vendors surrounding the park. The vendors include some of Milwaukee’s favorite restaurants and bars.

Below are the dates and performers for this summer.