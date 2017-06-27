With the beautiful summer weather going for a run down Lincoln Memorial Drive could be ideal for some to get their workout in. While others prefer to sweat it out indoors, the Klotsche Center is open during the summer season! They are offering their same services with group-x fitness classes, swimming, and the weight room.

During the summer UWM students are able to purchase a Klotsche summer pass for $50. This pass is valid up until August 20, before the fall semester term begins.

Their summer hours are Monday-Thursday 6:00am-8:00pm, Friday 6:00am-6:00pm, Saturday and Sunday 10:00am-6:00pm. Great times to get your work out in before you start your day, or after a day at work!

Their swimming pool opened for the season on June 15, and you can find the pool hours directly through their website. It is an open swim schedule, so the hours do vary by day. There are options of an early swim, mid-day, and later in the evening for all.

If you prefer to workout in a group setting, as opposed to solo, there are group classes being offered this summer as well! With a selection ranging from cycling to kickboxing, to yoga, and boot camp inspired classes there is a class for everyone. Whether you want to sit back and relax with a mind/body yoga class or kick things into high gear with a Total Body Blast class! Classes are offered Monday through Friday with different classes at different times of the day. Feel free to check out their group-x website to see when the class you’re interested in is being offered!

Klotsche has everything a panther needs this summer season to keep their fitness up!