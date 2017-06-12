LaVall Jordan to leave Milwaukee for Butler

After just one year in the black and gold, LaVall Jordan is leaving Milwaukee to fill the vacant head coaching spot at Butler.

It has been rumored for a few days, but is now official:

Milwaukee's LaVall Jordan will be the next Butler head coach, barring a breakdown in negotiations, per sources. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 12, 2017

Jordan came to Milwaukee after Rob Jeter was relieved from his duties. For the second time in three years, the Panthers will be looking for a new coach.

Jordan came to Milwaukee after being an assistant at Michigan under John Beilein and will be heading back to his alma mater.

Recruiting will likely take even more of a step back now, especially after the disastrous offseason that came after the upper management fired Jeter. Many key players left in frustration due to the situation, along with recruits.

Stay tuned to The Post for more information as the team begins its search for a new head coach.