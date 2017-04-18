On Saturday May 6, Maxie’s will be hosting a special party for Derby Day that triples as a celebration for the restaurant’s 10-year anniversary and fundraiser for the Hunger Task Force.

Maxie’s is the epitome of the southern dining experience and they plan to pull out all the stops for this year’s Derby Day. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and anyone is welcome to join for a $15 entry fee which benefits the Hunger Task Force.

Last year they raised more than $10,000 and this year they’re hoping to raise even more. On top of increasing their donations they are also planning to expand the party area to the side lot and neighboring grounds and driveways. A bigger space will allow them to double the party.

Televisions and dining spots will be set up all around the party area. A special drinks and dining menu will be available that features classic southern food and Derby favorites. There is also set to be an outdoor menu with quick-service food with options like Buttermilk Fried Chicken Finger’s, Maxie’s White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Hot Link & Chips and more.

Per usual, Maxie’s two-full service bars will be serving drinks along with an outdoor bar in a tent with drinks like Four Roses Bourbon Mint Julep, Oaks Lily and beer specials like Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale and the official beer of the Derby Stella Artois.

Amidst the food, drinks and activities, The Jackson Park Jazz Orchestra will perform before and after the race, while a bluegrass trio plays in between set breaks.

Attendees also have the chance to enter Best Dressed contests. Some categories includes Best Hat: Most Elegant and Most Creative and Best Dressed: Family, couple, gentleman, lady and employee. A photo from the photo booth, , which costs a minimum $5 donation fee, is the required entry for the contests, although all are welcome to enjoy the booth.

Raffles and silent auctions will be set up with prizes ranging from hotel packages, dining packages, authentic Derby gear, gift baskets and catered parties by Maxie’s. A $5 entry “bet” on the Win, Place and Show will be entered into the raffle, additional entries also cost $5. The proceeds all contribute to the Hunger Task Force.

The only thing missing this year is a live horse which will instead be replaced by a life-size horse statue. This is to accommodate the expectant size of the party. They still plan to donate to Stepping Stone, a horse rescue and therapeutic riding center.

So find a hat and get ready to party Kentucky Derby style, it may not be Churchill Downs but the only thing missing is the race track.