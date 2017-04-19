Milwaukee 53206 to show on campus

Milwaukee Public Radio has called it, “A powerful new documentary.” Milwaukee 53206 is a new documentary that is sweeping across many cities in the United States, including Milwaukee, Detroit, and Atlanta. Tonight the film will be screening at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Students and community members are encouraged to attend. Tonight’s screening is a part of an annual Social Work Macro Practice Colloquium sponsored by UWM’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare and Social Work. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the screening will start at 5:45 p.m. A panel discussion featuring cast members will follow the screening.

The film tackles mass incarceration as told by three individuals who live in the 53206 zip code in Milwaukee, an area with the highest incarceration rate in the United States. Milwaukee 53206 was shown at this past year’s Milwaukee Film Festival and was sponsored by Milwaukee County Executive, Chris Abele.

The film was directed by New York-based filmmaker and producer, Keith McQuirter. According to a bio on the Director’s personal website, he was awarded the Martin Scorsese Young Filmmaker’s Award while studying film at New York University.

To learn more about the film and director, visit the film’s website: https://www.milwaukee53206.com/.

