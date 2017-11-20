The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Jewish Student Services in partnership with Hillel Milwaukee the Jewish student campus organization, the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, and the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, announced the date and time of a documentary screening and talkback with the director and two ex-neo-Nazi documentary participants for Wednesday, Nov. 29. Doors open at 6:30 pm in the UWM Alumni Fireside Lounge, and the event is free and open to the community.

The film is about ex-neo-Nazi John Daly, who fled to Israel after his own gang tried to murder him upon discovering that he is Jewish, receives an e-mail from someone in his long forgotten past. Kevin Connell, a fellow ex-skinhead, who is on a mission to change his own life and make amends, has invited John to join him at an Eastern European concentration camp in Prague. It is Kevin’s hope that by seeing the effects of what they practiced and preached they will come closer to a greater understanding, and ultimately, redemption. Suffering from PTSD and a brain tumor, John is reluctant to accept this offer. Is this another attempt on his life? Or could Kevin actually be on a mission to find forgiveness for the pain he caused so many people, so long ago?

“The world may be a very confusing place right now, but this documentary and talkback will bring a message of hope and inspiration to the broader UWM and Milwaukee community,” Sarah Berry, Development Chair, said. “We could all use some inspiration and we move toward the end of the semester.”

In addition to the screening of the one-hour documentary, the event will hold a discussion with Daly, Connell and the director about what the film means to them and its importance on the world today.

Beyond the film, JSS – Hillel and Hillel Milwaukee focus on creating a positive and open community for students of all backgrounds to practice, learn, and explore their Judaism. Its various events held throughout the year, like weekly Shabbat dinners and services, “Destress Fest”, Israel conversations, and more aim to welcome and include Jewish (whether secular, religious or interfaith) and non-Jewish students alike. It is our goal to create a safe space to ask questions and spark friendly and open dialogue.

*Submitted by Milwaukee Hillel