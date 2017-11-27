“My Friend Dahmer,” the widely-anticipated film depicting serial killer Jeffery Dahmer’s high school days, is being shown at only one cinema in Milwaukee after being pulled from Marcus Theaters. Dahmer, also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal,” became known for his killings of 17 men and boys from the years of 1978 and 1991. Committing many of his crimes in Milwaukee, the film gained attention and fascination from many Milwaukee locals hoping to gain a glimpse into the killer’s upbringing.

The Times Cinema on Milwaukee’s West Side, located at 5906 W. Vilet St., will run the film until November 30, the only theater in Milwaukee that is showing the movie. Marcus Theaters previously scheduled the film to show, but later pulled it from all Milwaukee-area locations due to its sensitive nature regarding Milwaukee’s history.

In response to criticism from filmgoers hoping to see the movie, Marcus Theaters released the following statement: “‘My Friend Dahmer’ is a limited release movie that Marcus Theatres chose not to play in the Milwaukee market. We are a family-friendly environment, and there are lots of great movies out this holiday season. We did not feel it was necessary to revisit this time in Milwaukee’s history.”

The film, which gets an 80% on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes and was premiered in New York City earlier this year, is currently being shown at other Marcus Theater locations in Wisconsin, including Madison. After being pulled from Marcus Theaters, fans likened the film to horror movies, which Marcus frequently shows.

The movie is based on Def Backderf’s 2012 memoir entitled “My Friend Dahmer,” in which he described his relationship with Dahmer during his teenage years in northeast Ohio. Dahmer, played by former Disney-star Ross Lynch, displays his struggles with homosexuality and a development of a fascination with roadkill. Dahmer’s murderous behavior that eventually lead to his killings in Milwaukee is depicted in the film through the end of his high school years.

