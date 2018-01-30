Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead to Speak at UWM

Colson Whitehead, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Underground Railroad,” will speak tomorrow at 7 p.m. in the UWM Student Union Wisconsin Room.

The event is presented by the UWM Student Union and Boswell Book Company.

The novel is a re-imagined story of the real Underground Railroad, in which escaping slaves seek freedom through an underground railway system.

Tickets are $19 for the general public and a special price of $13 for students, faculty, and staff, which include a signed paperback edition of the novel. Tickets are available at https://whiteheadmke.brownpapertickets.com/ or by phone, (800) 838-3006. Student tickets can be purchased at the Information Center in the Student Union.

Whitehead’s other novels include, “Zone One” and “The Intuitionist.”