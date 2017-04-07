Student Association election results announced

The winners of the Student Association Election were announced on April 7, after their campaigning season and three full days of student voting.

Emily Kuester won the presidential race with 1,088 votes, beating out runner-up Adrian Palau-Tejeda with 423 votes and Benjamin Gerard who had 355.

Kuester will be replacing Mike Sportiello, the president of SA for the past two years. Kuester has been involved with SA for two years, starting off as part of the Students of Color Advocacy and has been SA’s Vice President of Academic Affairs during the current school year.

Kuester’s platform included working to end sexual assault and domestic abuse prevention, the inclusion of all identities on campus and mental health advocacy.

Dakota Crowell took the place of Vice President of Student Affairs with 1,007 votes while his opponent, Mykelle Richards, had 724 votes.

Alyssa Molinski, who was running unopposed, won her spot of Vice President of Academic Affairs with 1,630 votes.

Simrah Awan, Blake Washington, Ashveer Singh, Mayya Pechenova, Kelsey Lee, John McCune and Alexis McAdams will be next year’s At-Large Senators.

Akayna Morrison and David Bramel are the Lubar School of Business Senators. Tien Wong, Sammi Fletcher and Alexi Martinaios are the Letters and Sciences Senators.

Sahiti Chatradi won the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Senator spot, Reed Heintzkill won the Graduate School Senator and Riley Ancil won the Helen Badger School of Social Welfare Senator spot.

Breeha Shah is the International Student Advocacy Senator. Eli Walker is the LGBT+ Advocacy Senator, Mikey Murry is the Students of Color Advocacy Senator, Samuel Rodgers is the Veteran’s Advocacy Senator and Bailey Flannery is Women’s Advocacy Senator.

To find out more about the Student Association election winners, their platforms and what SA does, students can visit the SA website to learn more about the decisions that SA makes concerning school decisions.