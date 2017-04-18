Today, starting at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. UWM is hosting an Open Streets event on Maryland Avenue. The event is part of a week-long celebration for Earth Day. There will be food trucks as well as activities and information about how public spaces are designed for a safe and sustainable mode of transportation to campus.

The theme and challenge of today’s events are to use person only powered vehicles. And at 12:30 the Student Association will lead a bike-based scavenger hunt across campus.

Given the theme, barricades will be set up on the intersections of Maryland and Hartford and Maryland and Kenwood starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. therefore halting traffic of motorized vehicles.

Due to the closing of the streets, traffic along the Maryland and Hartford intersection and Lubar Garage will not be permitted. Additionally, MCTS buses and Routes 30/30x, Redline and Goldline will be temporarily rerouted. Click here to learn where the buses will be available.

Earth Day is April 22 this year, stay tuned for more Earth Week related events to come.