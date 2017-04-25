Milwaukee Baseball set to play at Miller Park this Sunday

One of the games that the Milwaukee baseball team always have circled on their calendar is quickly approaching, as this Sunday the team will host Oakland in the final game of a three game series at Miller Park.

The game will follow the conclusion of the Brewers-Braves game that is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. that day. However long that lasts, the Panthers’ first pitch will be approximately 30 minutes after the field is ready for play.

Admission is free for all fans to the Milwaukee game. Fans may start entering the parking lot and stadium in the eighth inning of the Brewers game. Parking is also free at that time and the Brewers will have the concessions stand behind home plate open for the majority of the game.