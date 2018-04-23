Three Men’s Basketball Players To Transfer

As first reported by Todd Rosiak from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jeremiah Bell, Bryce Nze, and Brock Stull are transferring out of the UWM men’s basketball program.

Sources say that Bell, Stull, and Nze confirmed their exit this afternoon and stated several reasons for wanting to leave.

Bell and Nze spent just two seasons with the Panthers. Before joining UWM, Bell was a transfer from Vincennes University and Nze, a product from Arrowhead.

Stull, the most tenured player of the three, will graduate after this semester and is eligible to play immediately anywhere. The only restrictions on transferring is that the players cannot play for another Horizon League team.

This now leaves the Panthers on the hunt for a new 2018-2019 recruiting class. The Panthers recently signed junior-college transfers Bobby Arthur-Williams and Darius Roy. After sitting out this past season, George Mason transfer DeAndre Abram has been cleared to play also.