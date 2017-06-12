Bucks celebrate 50th anniversary at third annual Summer Block Party

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted their 3rd annual Summer Block Party on Saturday afternoon to celebrate this past season’s achievements and update fans on the upcoming season, which marks the organization’s 50th anniversary. The entire organization and fans filled the downtown area right outside of the Bucks offices in Schlitz Park.

Among those in attendance were Bucks President Peter Feigin and a host of former and current stars of the team, including Malcolm Brogdon, Gary Payton II, Rashad Vaughn, Marques Johnson, and Vin Baker. Players and staff hung around all afternoon to interact with fans.

Local food trucks and vendors were present. Live entertainment was also provided featuring local acts, such as Cigarette Break, Cincere, and Ray Nitti.

A special announcement by Feigin was made to wrap-up the festivities. The Bucks announced that the team will play at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for one regular season home game this season. The UWM Panther Arena was homecourt to the Milwaukee Bucks for 20 seasons from 1968 until 1988 and was referred to as the “MECCA.” A billboard with the headline “Return to the MECCA” was unveiled at the scene to finalize the announcement.

The return to the MECCA comes as a part of a season-long celebration of the Bucks 50th anniversary. Along with the return to their stomping grounds, the Bucks announced a Superpass, which is a digital ticket pass to every home game in the upcoming 2017-2018 season.