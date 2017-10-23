Marquette Defeats Milwaukee 78-63 in Hurricane Relief Exhibition Game

The Panthers and Golden Eagles fought to 78-63 with Marquette taking the victory in a special exhibition game for hurricane relief on Sunday at the Al McGuire Center. The game raised over $30,000 toward the American Red Cross.

Milwaukee controlled the offense from the beginning, keeping Marquette scoreless for the first five minutes of the game. The Panthers shot 47 percent to Marquette’s 43 percent on the night.

“If you know me at all, I’m aggressive,” Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin said. “I approached this as if it’s a regular season game, conference game, or championship game. That’s just my mentality. So, we’re going to be tough, we’re going to play hard, we’re going to scrap, and fight.”

Marquette took it away with hot shooting. Sam Hauser scored 27 points for the Golden Eagles. Markus Howard and Andrew Rowsey added 13 and 12 points respectively.

Brett Prahl responded with 15 points for the Panthers on 5-6 shooting. Newcomer Vance Johnson and August Haas added nine points apiece.

The Panthers attempted a comeback after the half with contributions from their bench, making 23 bench points on the night. Marquette went for a late surge to finish on top.

The Panthers will play a final exhibition game at the Klotsche Center on Thursday, Nov. 2 against Wisconsin Lutheran.