Milwaukee Dominates UIC, 59-44

The Milwaukee women’s basketball team picked up a double-digit 59-44 win over the UIC Flames on Sunday afternoon at the Klotsche Center.

Sunday’s game was a complete turnaround from the heartbreaking loss to IUPUI in the Panthers first game back home on Friday. The Panthers limited the Flames to under 50 points and just 35.2 percent shooting.

“It was tough, that loss,” said Milwaukee head coach Kyle Rechlicz. “So, we had film the next day and talked a lot about just that bounce-back mentality and coming in with a fresh start.”

Bailey Farley once again led Milwaukee with 16 points along with four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

Jenny Lindner added 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Steph Kostowicz contributed 10 points and four rebounds.

Akaylah Hayes and Ryaen Johnson came off the bench for a combined eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals, which lifted the Panthers in the second half.

UIC was led by Taylor Toney with a game-high 20 points.

Milwaukee got in the going with a 9-2 lead at the start of the first. Two straight baskets from Jamie Reit and a triple by Bailey Farley aided in the early run. The Flames battled back with their offense that placed them in the lead before halftime.

The Panthers were back at it out of the half with an 11-0 run. Milwaukee held their opponents without a field goal for six minutes during this run. Milwaukee took off from there and couldn’t be stopped as they ran and played stout defense.

The fourth saw a 14-5 run from the Panthers that dominated UIC. Layup after layup and trips to the free throw line earned Milwaukee the victory.

Milwaukee won 35-24 in the rebounding contest and 26-16 in points in the paint.

The Panthers look to win back-to-back when they host Wright State on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip.