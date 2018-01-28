Milwaukee Picks Up Third-Straight Victory Over CSU, 70-47

The Milwaukee men’s basketball team won handily on Saturday at the UWM Panther Arena over Cleveland State, 70-47.

Bryce Nze scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed 11 boards to lead the Panthers. Bryce Barnes came up big with 14 points, and there was 12 for Brock Stull to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

Saturday’s win makes it three-straight for the Panthers and also marks one more victory than all of last season at 12.

“I think defense was the champion today,” said Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin. “When we struggled from the onset offensively and trying to get into rhythm, our defense was stellar.

“Then, we finally started getting into our rhythm in the second half and taking advantage of some things. Nze was tremendous tonight with 18 and 11, and more importantly 3-3 from the free throw line. I thought that was great.”

Milwaukee got a handle on CSU early. UWM’s defense kept the Vikings at just 16 points and 27 percent shooting from the floor in the first half. The Panthers played their inside and out offense, and lead by double-digits for most of the way.

An emphatic low-post dunk by Vance Johnson and consecutive triples by Brock Stull as a part of a 12-0 run helped put Milwaukee on top.

CSU could not find their offense through UWM’s defense, but two players – Kenny Carpenter and Stefan Kenic – scored in double-figures with 15 and 13 respectively. The Vikings showed signs of their offensive game in the second half.

The Vikings came out of the half with nine in a row to bring the game within five at 33-28. CSU struck again to within five after being down 10.

Milwaukee’s offense was just too much to handle, as Barnes hit back to back three’s to extend the Panthers lead. From there, the offensive game of the Panthers rolled past CSU.

Things started to get chippy as the lead grew and the game was just about over. August Haas picked up his fifth personal foul and headed to the bench with zero points and one assist. Moments later, Carson Warren-Newsome was fouled hard going to basket, and received a technical foul while a Vikings player received a flagrant.

The Panthers continued playing their offensive game. A Bryce Barnes steal and assist to Jeremiah Bell for a smooth lay-in capped the Vikings chances for another comeback.

Up next for the Panthers are the UIC Flames on Monday.