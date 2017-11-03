Milwaukee Wins Big Over WLC in Final Exhibition Game

Coming off a special exhibition game for hurricane relief against rival Marquette, Milwaukee completed their final exhibition game on Thursday evening with a 28 point win over Wisconsin Lutheran College, 92-64.

The Panthers put up huge scoring and led most of the game.

“I think we could have shot better, but we got out in transition,” said Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin. “We got 18 on fast break and you get 27 off of turnovers, then we can score close to the basket. We had 54 points from the paint. I think that contributes to a high-scoring game.”

All five starters entered double digits. Brett Prahl led the way with 15 points on perfect 5-5 shooting.

Brock Stull and Jeremy Johnson scored 14 and 12 respectively. Bryce Nze and Bryce Barnes added 11 points apiece.

Scoring was just one of the many things that the Panthers did. Milwaukee put up 22 assists and 43 rebounds on the night. Jeremiah Bell led with eight rebounds.

Wisconsin Lutheran saw contributions from Collin Kennedy and Chase Nowak, who scored 19 and 18 respectively, but the Panthers were too much for the Warriors to contain.

Milwaukee will begin the regular season on Nov. 10 against UW-La Crosse at the UWM Panther Arena.

“I think we’re prepared, but there’s a lot more that we can do in preparation,” Baldwin said. “I think seeing more film is going to help, but it’s a long season. It’s early, so the great motivator that we have is to watch film and learn from our mistakes, and then hopefully have them corrected before we get back on the floor.”

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN3.