Oakland Takes Away Season Finale From Panthers, 80-75

The Milwaukee women’s basketball team lost their final game of the regular season at the Klotsche Center on campus Sunday afternoon in a back-and-forth battle against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 80-75.

Sunday was also “Senior Day” for the Panthers. Milwaukee currently has four Seniors on their squad – Jenny Lindner, Steph Kostowicz, Kelsey Cunningham, and Bailey Farley.

Most of the game was back-and-forth with Oakland edging Milwaukee with hot shooting. The Golden Grizzlies made a season-high 14 three-pointers – five of which came down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Cierra Bond led the Golden Grizzlies with 21 points, and three others – Leah Somerfield, Korrin Taylor, and Taylor Gleason – scored in double figures with 17, 14, and 10 respectively.

Jenny Lindner led the Panthers with 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Lindner broke the school record for starts with her 121st start. Bailey Farley followed up with 19 points and a pair of steals, while Steph Kostowicz added 15 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Jamie Reit contributed seven points and eight rebounds and McKaela Schmelzer added seven points and seven rebounds.

Down by only two at the half, the Panthers took advantage with efficient shooting to remain close. A 13-3 run helped the Panthers cut a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Back down by 2, a buzzer-beater by Steph Kostowicz from an inbound pass tied the game at 47-47.

Back-to-back buckets from Reit and Kostowicz gave the Panthers a 55-52 lead to start the fourth. The back-and-forth ballgame continued with both teams finding ways to edge one another. The three shot was big for the Panthers to help cut at Oakland’s deficit down several times, as Farley hit one from the corner to cut it back down to two at 74-72 with 24 seconds left.

The Panthers continued pushing the ball, but Oakland didn’t let up on their offense. The Panthers went for another crucial three pointer with mere seconds left, but missed and as a result, played the foul game. The Golden Grizzlies knocked down free throws and were able to hold onto the ball until the final buzzer.

Milwaukee finishes the season 20-10 overall and stand at the No. 4 seed in the Horizon League.

“Motor City Madness” tournament action is set to begin with all Horizon League competitors this weekend at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Milwaukee will take on No. 5 Youngstown State on Sunday, Mar. 4 at 1:30 p.m.