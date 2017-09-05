The Milwaukee women’s soccer team keeps racking up the accomplishments. After a red hot start to the year (5-0-1, the team’s best beginning of a campaign since 2011), one of the team’s senior leaders, Anna Smalley, was named the Horizon League Offensive Player of the Week.

Smalley played a large part in the Panthers’ successful weekend, aiding in the the Black and Gold going 2-0 at home. An early eighth minute goal from the senior against Indiana State set the tone for a 3-0 victory. Smalley assisted on the other two goals.

This is the second time in her career that Smalley has taken home these honors and is the fourth the Panthers have claimed so far during this young season.

Up next, Milwaukee battles Northern Illinois in DeKalb at 5 p.m. this Friday.