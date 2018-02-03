Just a little over a week into The Resurrection Tour with co-headliner, Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria faced technical difficulties during a song when one of the guitars stopped working during their set at The Rave Friday night.

To pass the time as the guitar was being fixed off stage, lead singer Danny Worsnop and guitarist, Ben Bruce, spent the time talking to fans, telling stories about when they had first played at The Rave, as well as jokes, having Bruce chug a beer, a drum solo and an impromptu cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing”.

“I apologize to the core of by being for this,” Worsnop said to the fans who waited for the show to start once more, “Trust me, it’s equally as uncomfortable for me. Even more so for me, you are all just looking at one person. I’m looking at 3,000 people who are all staring at me, waiting for what they paid for.”

After around 10 minutes of antics, the Bruce walked to the front of the stage, rolling on his guitar, and Worsnop began to restart the song “Killing You,” from their 2012 album, From Death to Destiny.

The setlist was a balance of old and new songs, featuring an acoustic start to their 2012 song “Moving On,” and fan-favorite, “Not the American Average,” in which the band faced more technical issues, where the drums and bass guitar had lost their sound.

“You have no idea what just happened up here,” Worsnop told the crowd, later telling the fans the issues they were able to fix without stopping the show.

The set-list also featured songs from the Asking Alexandria’s new self-titled album such as the single “Into The Fire”, and “Alone in the Room”.

Co-Headliner’s Black Veil Brides followed with new music from their album The Vale, which was released earlier in January and paid tribute to their beginnings with the song “When They Call My Name”, which has a montage of old videos of the band’s early years that played on a screen behind them.

The crowd of fans began to push towards the front as lead singer, Andy Biersack, thanked the crowd for listening to their songs, and for spending time with the band.

Black Veil Brides also played a medley of old songs such as “Knives and Pens”, “Fallen Angels”, and songs off their 2013 album, Wretched and Divine, featuring a slower song “Lost It All”, where Biersack had the crowd sing the lyrics back.

The opener for the two headlining bands at The Rave was Crown the Empire, who parted ways with vocalist, Dave Escamilla, back in June of 2017, leaving the rest of the band to share the heavier vocals of songs such as “The Fallout” and “Machines.”

Asking Alexandria worked hard to get the crowd moving and to engage them with their set, thanking all the moms at the show “for their service,” and retelling a story of his first experience in Milwaukee when lead singer, Andrew Velasquez, was 18 years-old. Velasquez also made a comment about the vape clouds that filled the room, joking that instead of seeing hands, he wanted to see clouds, and to the crowd’s amusement, puffs of white smoke came from across the room.

The Resurrection tour will continue at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Illinois before they head to the UK and Europe before coming back to the US.