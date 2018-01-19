Asking Alexandria’s newest self-titled album featuring the original singer, Danny Worsnop, lets go of angst in a clear reflection of the bands past and a new push into music’s future.

“It was a lot easier, honestly.” Ben Bruce, guitarist of Asking Alexandria, said about recording the new album, “It has less aggressive subject matter, not a lot of anger, and we all enjoyed recording it.”

Bruce said that the creation process for the band’s music has stayed the same, staying honest with themselves, and that recording the recent album felt more like it did when they first began as a band.

“Everything went to shit before,” Bruce said about the exit of Worsnop back in 2015, and that everyone was being pushed to create more music and continue touring until they broke.

The break left tension that resonated through the band, which Bruce credits as the material for the later released album “The Black” in 2016, with then singer Denis Stoff. Reunited, Bruce said creating the latest album was much happier and a fresh experience, allowing them to “slow down and rebuild.”

Rebuilding into the band better than they once were, Bruce admits they listen to fan’s good and bad comments about their work to know how their music has been taken. The goal with each new release is to have a well-rounded album that leaves fans at a loss for a clear favorite.

From all the positive reviews on songs such as “Into the Fire”, “Alone in a Room”, and “When the Lights Come On”, the band still faces criticism for their change of sound throughout the years. Displeased fans will always follow with every new song, Bruce stating that their work “can’t please everyone”, but that those who say the band selling-out are wrong.

“We did for the love of our work,” Bruce said, “not to make a song to simply sell.”

Asking Alexandria will be touring the U.S. with co-headliners, Black Veil Brides, and will be in Milwaukee playing at The Rave January 19th. Bruce, who has worked with Black Veil Brides leader singer, Andy Biersack, on the set of the movie, American Satan, said that touring together was the plan all along and that they two bands worked around one another’s schedules in order to make the tour happen.

“It gets tougher to leave family and friends and go on tour,” Bruce said and that “touring with friends makes it easier.”

Bruce even commented on the Van’s Warped Tour ending in 2018, which Asking Alexandria and Black Veil Brides both had played at in the past. The announcement came at the end of 2017 by its creator, Kevin Lyman. The Warped Tour “was a corner-stone in music” in the past, and said that he hopes fans won’t take live music for granted in the future.

With each album reflecting how they are feeling, through frustrations and success, Bruce said they are focused on the big picture of their music and will continue to “write from the heart” to create compelling music for their fans.

“We will always be a rock band,” Bruce said and that their goal is “to stay honest and tell stories” within their music.