A Tale as Old as Time: Beauty and the Beast Review

When you hear those words, you are automatically transported to the gorgeous ballroom of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. I have never hidden that this 1991 classic was my favorite movie of all times. Ladies and gentlemen, I am excited to announce that I now have a new favorite movie. Oddly enough, it goes by the same name. If you think that this remake is just the same as the animated movie, you are sorely mistaken and quite possibly missing out on the best Disney movie ever made.

First off, the old tale is kept but told in a brand new and more imaginative way that only Disney can do. All the characters are the bought to life quite literally through the magnificent cast. Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Hattie Morahan, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Nathan Mack, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw along with the supporting characters spin the old animated characters in a new and refreshing way yet keeps their essence.

All the old favorite songs are in with some new twists to the lyrics as well as new songs that bring the story anew and tell a new story that the old movie left us with. You’ll find yourself laughing, crying, and cheering along as the movie goes. I can honestly tell you that I never wanted it to end. Also, pay close attention to some of the words and lyrics said; there’s great insight in them.

What I love best about this movie is that it isn’t just the same story retold like so many other remakes. We finally get answers to questions that weren’t answered in the 1991 version. We find out what happened to Belle’s mother, why the village doesn’t remember anything about the castle or the prince, and when the Beast was truly cursed. I’m not going to give it away, so it’s up to you to go see it. You won’t be sorry.

You also may have heard of the controversy with LeFou. He is the first open gay Disney character. Honestly, there is very little ‘gay’ imagery and it’s very subtle, almost normal like it is in everyday life. I love what Disney did with it. I found it refreshing.

Per Rebecca Ford of The Hollywood Reporter, the movie made $16.3 million on the premieres Thursday night and is projecting it to earn north of $120 million on its domestic debut, breaking records for Disney live-action remakes debut (March 2017). This makes it the third best Thursday night premiere movie of all time, only being beat by Superman V. Batman: Dawn of Justice and The Hunger Games (Ford, 2017).

All and all, Walt Disney Studios did a beautiful job when creating this movie. Theaters may be crowded, but I suggest go and see Beauty and the Beast. I know that I’m taking my mother and niece to see it and I’ve already seen it twice. It has opened a huge place in my heart and has made me hopeful for Disney movies. You won’t regret seeing it. A word of warning though: there are some scary parts in there that may freak out younger children. You can always buy it when it comes out and show them when they are older; I know I am.