On Monday, FM 102.1 announced the lineup up for the Big Snow Show 12. Walk the Moon and Foster the People will co-headline night one on Thursday, November 30, with support from AJR. On December 1, The Wrecks and Dashboard Confessional will open for Paramore. The final night of the Big Snow Show will be Saturday, December 2, and will be headlined by Phoenix with support from Cold War Kids, Lord Huron, and Welshly Arms.

Once again, the Big Snow Show will be held in the Eagles Ballroom at The Rave. Individual single day tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 A.M. Multi-day presale packages were only available on October 5. Tickets can be purchased at TheRave.com, The Rave box office or by phone by calling 414-342-7283.

After headlining a night at Summerfest in July, this will be the second show in Milwaukee this year for Walk the Moon. While they haven’t released a studio album since 2014, their latest single “One Foot” was released in September.

Paramore has not played in Milwaukee since Summerfest 2014 when they co-headlined the Marcus Amphitheater with Fall Out Boy. Paramore’s latest album, After Laughter, came out in May of this year.

Phoenix recently released a new album entitled Ti Amo in June. This will also be their second time headlining the Big Snow Show, after headlining night two in 2013.

A three-night celebration like this year’s has happened only once before. In 2015, the Big Snow Show X hosted headliners Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! At the Disco.

According to the Journal Sentinel, Jacet Jackson started FM 102.1’s annual year-end concert in 2006 when he began working at the station. Originally only one night, the Big Snow Show was expanded into two nights in 2013. That year, the headliners were Phoenix and the Arctic Monkeys, with supporting acts from alt-J, Grouplove, Bastille, NoNoNo and Foals.

For more information, visit 102.1 FM’s website.