Cheap Valentine’s Day Ideas For College Students

All stores have gone pink and red in anticipation of this years Valentine’s Day. If you’re like me, this holiday or any time you are obligated to get your significant other a gift, gives you an anxiety attack. I never know what to get my husband. He loves playing board games and traveling, but those things tend to cost a lot of money. I tend to go all out for Christmas/Yule with his games anyway, after learning which ones he wants. Besides, board games don’t sound like a romantic gift. So what do I do? Here are some ideas I have come up with over the years.



The Movies

First off, Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year. Maybe you’ll want to see a movie, perhaps the new film Fifty Shades Darker. Normally, going to the movie theater can be pretty expensive; tickets costing on average $10 and then all the concessions can add up pretty quickly. If you don’t mind the crowds, Marcus Cinemas have $5 Tuesdays where the movies are $5 all day (there is an additional charge for 3D movies). If you or your partner are a member of the Marcus Magical Movie Rewards (free membership), you each get a free 46oz popcorn an $2 hotdogs and candy special. I would suggest buying your tickets ahead of time either online or at the box office since movies tend to sell out quickly on Tuesday nights.

Dinner At Home

Maybe going to the movie theater isn’t your speed. Maybe you rather have a nice dinner and enjoy each other’s company. Calling for reservations can be quite a hassle, especially when all the best places have high prices and availability is limited. You also run the possibility of not being interested in those fancy restaurant food choices. We found a way around that without even leaving the house: we cooked our own meal at home. It’s simple, make a list of each other’s favorite foods and prepare them. My husband and I have even dressed up and had a candle lit dinner. I found it to be one of the most romantic gifts. We could just enjoy each other and not worry about being interrupted. Now, you may not be the best at cooking. Don’t sweat! It’s the thought that counts. There are plenty of recipes available online that are easy to follow and cheap. You’ll find that you can make the same restaurant quality food at home for a lot cheaper than what you’ll get at a fancy place.

Free And Fun Activities

After dinner, find do an activity that he or she enjoys. I mentioned earlier that my husband is a huge board game nerd. He loves sitting down and playing a few games with me and I have found that I enjoy it myself. One year, he took me out hiking at Grant Park to the lake to watch the water roll in and had a picnic lunch on the beach. After that we went to the airport observation area and watched planes take off and land because he’s an airport nerd as well. Then we went home and had a Disney movie marathon because we both love Disney. It cost us nothing but the food we shopped for both the picnic and dinner and the gas we used. I remember that one the most because we really just got lost in each other. We weren’t worried about something going wrong or not making it to a place on time.

Cheap, Thoughtful Gifts

Another thing I love is just a little note about how much I mean to my husband. I know he tells me just about every day how much he loves me, but it’s still nice to hear and read after five years. You don’t even have to buy a card. My husband and I actually have a notebook of letters we write to each other. Yes, sometimes they are to get frustrations out, but it also is used to confirm the feelings we have for each other. You can make a card easily enough with paper, a pen, and crayons, colored pencils, or markers. Let your heart speak to your loved one.

One last thing I can suggest is let your talent speak. Do you love writing? So write a short story for your significant other. Maybe you are an artist; make a picture of you two together or symbols you associate your loved one as. Into baking? Bake a cake or cookies or brownies or whatever and decorate them in a special way. Whatever you love to do, utilize it. Your significant other will love it. I love to crochet and latch hook. In the past I have made my husband blanket and a sports themed wall hanging for his game room. He’s into his computer and made me a cute Paint card of things he associated with me.

All and all, just let you significant other know that you love him or her. I am a strong believer in not having to spend money to show someone that you love them, even though gifts are my love language. Knowing your loved one is the key. You’ll figure something out.