Circle Mirror Transformation to be performed at the Alchemist Theatre

All-In Productions is excited to present Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker under the direction of Mitch Weindorf.

Baker is notorious for her plays focusing on relationships. This play focuses on five New Englanders of all different ages and ways of life who take a community college acting class and learn about themselves, and each other, along the way.

“Our theme for this season is ‘let’s talk,’” says Tim Backes, the production manager. “We wanted to do shows that build on genuine relationships, especially amidst the climate that we’re in right now with all the political turmoil and everything that’s driving people.”

This emotional and high-energy performance follows the characters from on stage to where they’re on break. In one scene, they will be excited to see each other and in the next, they’ll want to cut each other’s throats.

“It’s great real life theater on stage,” says Weindorf.

The character, Lauen, played by UW-Milwaukee sophomore and theater student, Sarah Caveney, is an introspective 16-year-old girl who is quiet but has a transformative experience through theater.

Theresa is a hula hooper/former actress who moves from New York City to small-town Vermont. She is played by Abby Stein who you may have seen in this year’s production of The Vagina Monologues at UWM.

Matt Scales plays Shultz, a carpenter taking the class to overcome his social awkwardness and to gain back control of his life after his divorce.

Joe Krapf plays James who, after experiencing a lot of things and meeting a lot of people, is at a point in his life where he wishes he was more responsible. He is married to the character, Marty.

Marty, played by Jennifer Grundy, is the teacher of the class and co-executive director at the community center where the play/class takes place. This is a new experience for her, as this is her first time teaching adults.

“It’s human,” says Stage Manager Brittany Boeche. “There’s going to be at least one scene where someone will relate to the emotion. Maybe not the scenario itself, but they will say ‘I felt that.’”

For tickets, contact aipcirclemirrortransformation.brownpapertickets.com or purchase at the door. Artist/senior/veteran price tickets: $15. General price tickets: $20. Monday, April 10 is a Pay What You Can performance. Thursday, April 13 is $10 student night.

Performances take place April 6th through the 8th at 7:30 pm, April 9th at 5:30 pm, April 10th at 7:30 pm, and April 13th through the 15th at 7:30 pm.

Performance takes place at the Alchemist Theatre at 2569 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207.