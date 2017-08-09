We all have our addictions, mine happens to be a hot “cup of joe”. Or an iced macchiato, or a mocha, or a vanilla iced coffee, well you get the point. I need my caffeine to take part in civilization, otherwise, I’m a waste of space sitting in front of a computer every morning at 8:30 am. Anyone who knows me knows that my lifeline is Starbucks. I am constantly ordering ahead (thank you Starbucks App), and some of the workers are starting to know me. While I love my Starbucks coffee, sometimes you just need something more.

Finding a new coffee shop can be difficult because we know what we like as customers. Not only does the coffee have to be good, the location, and the ambiance all need to mesh well with us. Coffee shops are a special place and are so versatile for what they can be to someone. An office out of the office, a first date, a hideaway. Living in an urban city like Milwaukee, there are hundreds of different coffee shops scattered throughout the city and in our own neighborhood. Colectivo is a fan favorite, but if you’re looking for a new local shop to get your fix be sure to check some of these out!

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

A proud small batch roaster founded right here in our city in 1999. Anodyne uses specific techniques to ensure that their results are exact each time for every roast. With one of their locations being located inside the Milwaukee Public Market, it makes the perfect place to stop on your way to work. Be sure to grab a pastry from the bakery as well, I recommend the coconut macaroons! If you plan on staying awhile, there is a great seating area above the market that allows you to look out and zone off.

Kickapoo Coffee

Also located within the Third Ward, this coffee shop brings you a completely different feel from the last. This shop is inspired by west coast cafes, with hexagon bar tiles, walnut wood countertops, and large windows to let in the Milwaukee sun. The owners have a strong belief in fair trade, making coffee enjoyable for all parties involved. Working with local farmers, 97% of their coffee is certified organic. If you’re looking for a quiet place to work, this might be the place for you.

Roast Coffee Company

Located practically in our backyard, Roast is a must for UW-Milwaukee students. This company believes in tailoring their coffee to their locals, and that’s us! “Coffee isn’t just coffee when you come to Roast”, this motto is poured into every cup when they serve a customer. With their menu featuring several different roasts, and specialty espresso drinks there is something for everyone. If you find yourself missing the cozy feel of fall, I would recommend the “Winter Spiced Latte”. Curl with a good book and some warm blankets with this one. What is especially cool about this shop is all of the artwork hanging on the walls are from those in our neighborhood. So if you’re an artist at UWM the Roast is a great opportunity to get your work exposed!

Stone Creek Coffee

With their motto of “farm to cup,” this local company works with farmers to ensure every part of the process is providing transparency of the products they sell. This craft coffee roaster was founded here in Milwaukee in 1993, with plenty of locations in all of our neighborhoods. While this company has expanded outside of our city limits to Chicago and Madison, it still gives you that small coffee shop feel.

Hopefully, with these four coffee shops, you are able to find your new place to listen to music, get some work done, or chat with a friend. Each shop has a different environment, a different motto, different products, but they all have what you really love… coffee!