It’s officially May, and with that the spring semester is coming to a close. Sadly, before the summer holidays can officially begin there’s still a few weeks left of school including final exams. Needless to say, no one enjoys having to study for finals, even the name is enough to induce an increased heart rate.

Just because it’s crunch time, doesn’t mean it has to be a stressful time. At the very least, it doesn’t have to be a super stressful time.

To help you prepare for final exams and ultimately summer break here are some tips to help de-stress as the semester comes to a close.

Go On A Walk

Walking is a good way to get that blood pumping. A little aimless walking is good for the soul and it doesn’t require any thinking just a nice pair of shoes and an umbrella if it rains. Take A Study Break

Studying is good but over studying is not, take an hour break to enjoy a cup of tea or watch an episode of your favorite show. This gives a chance for your brain to relax instead of overworking and tiring yourself out. Impromptu Dance Party

You don’t need anyone but yourself and some music. Just turn on some tunes and dance, get your body shaking so when it’s actually time to focus you’ll be able to concentrate. Also who doesn’t love a good dance party? Practice Your Breathing

One of the best ways to de-stress is to take time out of your day and meditate. Through meditation you can calm your breathing, clear your mind and focus on what really matters. It also helps you put your prioritize. Eat A Balanced Diet

Eating healthy during a stressful time is incredibly valuable. By fueling your body with the right food you can give yourself a natural energy boost that will help you pull off those all-nighters. A healthier body leads to a clearer mind.

So good luck on all your final projects, papers and exams. And remember, always put your health first.